Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 25, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 46 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, compared to January 23.

As for CBI, $1 equals 582,935 rials, and one euro is 612,887 rials, while on January 23, one euro was 601,165 rials.

Currency Rial on January 25 Rial on January 23 1 US dollar USD 576,935 576,922 1 British pound GBP 728,261 710,926 1 Swiss franc CHF 644,455 635,969 1 Swedish króna SEK 53,431 52,451 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,157 51,212 1 Danish krone DKK 82,135 80,579 1 Indian rupee INR 6,764 6,674 1 UAE dirham AED 158,730 157,092 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,893,346 1,870,997 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 209,123 207,227 100 Japanese yens JPY 374,629 368,350 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,843 74,073 1 Omani rial OMR 1,514,465 1,498,815 1 Canadian dollar CAD 406,604 401,752 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 333,257 326,976 1 South African rand ZAR 31,697 31,208 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,336 16,181 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,926 5,813 1 Qatari riyal QAR 160,147 158,495 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,483 44,094 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 368,412 362,054 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,449 153,846 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,550,359 1,534,367 1 Singapore dollar SGD 433,357 425,658 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 478,251 473,966 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,593 19,397 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 278 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 422,537 416,906 1 Libyan dinar LYD 118,487 117,041 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,467 79,328 100 Thai baht THB 1,736,254 1,703,176 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 132,977 130,025 1,000 South Korean won KRW 407,772 401,695 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 822,193 813,712 1 euro EUR 612,887 601,165 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,354 109,561 1 Georgian lari GEL 202,774 201,445 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 36,064 35,500 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,697 7,676 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 178,265 176,427 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,814 339,367 100 Philippine pesos PHP 999,566 985,332 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,464 52,705 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,633 164,439 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,888 10,776

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 720,699 rials and $1 costs 685,479 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 701,070 rials, and the price of $1 totals 666,809 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 830,000–833,000 rials, while one euro is about 873,000–876,000 rials.