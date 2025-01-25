Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 25

Iran Materials 25 January 2025 10:17 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 25, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 46 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, compared to January 23.

As for CBI, $1 equals 582,935 rials, and one euro is 612,887 rials, while on January 23, one euro was 601,165 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 25

Rial on January 23

1 US dollar

USD

576,935

576,922

1 British pound

GBP

728,261

710,926

1 Swiss franc

CHF

644,455

635,969

1 Swedish króna

SEK

53,431

52,451

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,157

51,212

1 Danish krone

DKK

82,135

80,579

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,764

6,674

1 UAE dirham

AED

158,730

157,092

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,893,346

1,870,997

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

209,123

207,227

100 Japanese yens

JPY

374,629

368,350

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,843

74,073

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,514,465

1,498,815

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

406,604

401,752

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

333,257

326,976

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,697

31,208

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,336

16,181

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,926

5,813

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

160,147

158,495

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,483

44,094

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

368,412

362,054

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,449

153,846

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,550,359

1,534,367

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

433,357

425,658

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

478,251

473,966

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,593

19,397

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

278

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

422,537

416,906

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

118,487

117,041

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,467

79,328

100 Thai baht

THB

1,736,254

1,703,176

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

132,977

130,025

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

407,772

401,695

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

822,193

813,712

1 euro

EUR

612,887

601,165

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,354

109,561

1 Georgian lari

GEL

202,774

201,445

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

36,064

35,500

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,697

7,676

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

178,265

176,427

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,814

339,367

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

999,566

985,332

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,464

52,705

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,633

164,439

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,888

10,776

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 720,699 rials and $1 costs 685,479 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 701,070 rials, and the price of $1 totals 666,809 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 830,000–833,000 rials, while one euro is about 873,000–876,000 rials.

