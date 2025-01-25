Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finnish companies show interest in new projects in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Materials 25 January 2025 10:05 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 25. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Akram Aliyev held a meeting with the Ambassador of Finland to Central Asia Ilkka Räisänen, and representatives of major Finnish companies to discuss opportunities for launching new investment projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The meeting included representatives from leading Finnish companies such as Peikko Group, Elematic, AINS Group, Kone, and East Office.

As part of their tour of Uzbekistan, the Finnish group learned about the country's welcoming business climate and exciting new investment possibilities, especially in the building and electrical product industries.

The Finnish companies expressed strong interest in these initiatives and demonstrated readiness to begin preparatory activities for project implementation. Several projects are expected to be realized through public-private partnerships, leveraging Finland's advanced expertise and technologies.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors and agreed on a schedule of joint activities for 2025.

