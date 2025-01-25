Finnish companies show interest in new projects in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 25. Deputy
Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Akram
Aliyev held a meeting with the Ambassador of Finland to Central
Asia Ilkka Räisänen, and representatives of major Finnish companies
to discuss opportunities for launching new investment projects in
Uzbekistan, Trend
reports.
The meeting included representatives from leading Finnish
companies such as Peikko Group, Elematic, AINS Group, Kone, and
East Office.
As part of their tour of Uzbekistan, the Finnish group learned
about the country's welcoming business climate and exciting new
investment possibilities, especially in the building and electrical
product industries.
The Finnish companies expressed strong interest in these
initiatives and demonstrated readiness to begin preparatory
activities for project implementation. Several projects are
expected to be realized through public-private partnerships,
leveraging Finland's advanced expertise and technologies.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation
across various sectors and agreed on a schedule of joint activities
for 2025.