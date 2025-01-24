UNEC establishes strategic partnerships with Uzbekistan’s leading scientific and educational institutions (PHOTO)

A delegation led by the Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Professor Adalat Muradov, undertook an official visit to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, where a series of high-level meetings were conducted, culminating in the establishment of new prospects for strategic collaboration.

During the visit, agreements were formalized to enhance cooperation between UNEC and several prominent institutions in Uzbekistan, including Tashkent International University (TIU), the Banking and Finance Academy (BFA), Tashkent State University of Economics (TSUE), and National University of Uzbekistan (NUUz).

The first engagement involved a visit to Tashkent International University (TIU). In discussions between UNEC Rector Professor Adalat Muradov and TIU Executive Director Iskandar Yuldashev, topics such as inter-university cooperation and joint initiatives were explored. This dialogue resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding to strengthen institutional ties and foster collaborative projects.

Subsequently, the UNEC delegation held discussions at the Banking and Finance Academy (BFA) of Uzbekistan. During the meeting with BFA Rector Professor Elmurod Khoshimov, a comprehensive exchange of views took place regarding global challenges in higher education and the ongoing digital transformation of education. The discussions culminated in the signing of a memorandum aimed at deepening cooperation between UNEC and BFA.

The delegation’s next official engagement was with Tashkent State University of Economics (TSUE), a leading higher education institution in Uzbekistan, renowned for its nearly 50,000-strong student body. During the meeting between UNEC Rector Professor Adalat Muradov and TSUE Rector Professor Tulkin Teshabayev, potential avenues for collaboration were examined. As a result, a memorandum was signed, with an initial focus on implementing dual-degree MBA programs between the two institutions.

UNEC also established significant cooperation with Uzbekistan’s Center for Sustainable Development. During a meeting attended by the Chairman of the Board of the Center for Sustainable Development, Marifjan Usmanov, a memorandum of understanding was signed, formalizing collaboration with UNEC’s Nizami Ganjavi Center for Sustainable Development and Green Economy Research.

The memorandum sets forth a framework for joint scientific projects aimed at assessing the implementation of global and national development goals in Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and other member states of the Organization of Turkic States. Additional provisions include the organization of international conferences, the exchange of expertise, the publication of joint academic articles and journals, and other cooperative initiatives designed to advance shared objectives in science and education.

UNEC has officially initiated its latest collaboration with the National University of Uzbekistan (NUUz).

As part of this strategic partnership, comprehensive discussions were conducted between the Rector of NUUz, Professor Inom Majidov, and representatives of UNEC, addressing key areas of mutual interest. The discussions underscored the contemporary challenges facing the education sector, effective approaches to overcoming these challenges, the digital transformation of education and science, the integration of cutting-edge educational technologies, and the pivotal role of international collaboration in advancing academic excellence.

As a culmination of these discussions, a formal memorandum of cooperation was signed between UNEC and NUUz. This memorandum seeks to establish new opportunities in the fields of education and scientific research while fostering closer institutional collaboration in the future. Notably, the agreement also includes provisions for the implementation of a dual-degree program, further strengthening academic ties between the two universities.