Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 26

Economy Materials 26 January 2025 13:08 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 4 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 40 currencies depreciated relative to January 25.

As for CBI, $1 equals 582,592 rials, and one euro is 611,421 rials, while on January 25, one euro was 612,887 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 26

Rial on January 25

1 US dollar

USD

582,592

582,935

1 British pound

GBP

727,070

728,261

1 Swiss franc

CHF

643,172

644,455

1 Swedish króna

SEK

53,308

53,431

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,037

52,157

1 Danish krone

DKK

81,921

82,135

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,761

6,764

1 UAE dirham

AED

158,636

158,730

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,886,025

1,893,346

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

209,048

209,123

100 Japanese yens

JPY

373,519

374,629

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,811

74,843

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,513,625

1,514,465

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

405,727

406,604

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

331,082

333,257

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,668

31,697

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,336

16,336

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,955

5,926

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

160,053

160,147

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,463

44,483

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

367,772

368,412

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,358

155,449

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,549,447

1,550,359

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

432,794

433,357

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,553

478,251

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,527

19,593

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

278

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

422,354

422,537

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

118,441

118,487

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,425

80,467

100 Thai baht

THB

1,735,82

1,736,254

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

133,077

132,977

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

407,793

407,772

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

821,709

822,193

1 euro

EUR

611,421

612,887

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

112,548

111,354

1 Georgian lari

GEL

202,050

202,774

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

36,014

36,064

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,682

7,697

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,892

178,265

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,701

342,814

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

999,043

999,566

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,435

53,464

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,991

166,633

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,881

10,888

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 721,737 rials and $1 costs 687,707 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 702,080 rials, and the price of $1 totals 668,976 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 837,000–840,000 rials, while one euro is about 879,000–882,000 rials.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more