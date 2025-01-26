Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 26, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 4 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 40 currencies depreciated relative to January 25.
As for CBI, $1 equals 582,592 rials, and one euro is 611,421 rials, while on January 25, one euro was 612,887 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on January 26
|
Rial on January 25
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
582,592
|
582,935
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
727,070
|
728,261
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
643,172
|
644,455
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
53,308
|
53,431
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
52,037
|
52,157
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
81,921
|
82,135
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,761
|
6,764
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
158,636
|
158,730
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,886,025
|
1,893,346
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
209,048
|
209,123
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
373,519
|
374,629
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
74,811
|
74,843
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,513,625
|
1,514,465
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
405,727
|
406,604
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
331,082
|
333,257
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
31,668
|
31,697
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
16,336
|
16,336
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
5,955
|
5,926
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
160,053
|
160,147
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,463
|
44,483
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
367,772
|
368,412
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
155,358
|
155,449
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,549,447
|
1,550,359
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
432,794
|
433,357
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
477,553
|
478,251
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,527
|
19,593
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
277
|
278
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
422,354
|
422,537
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
118,441
|
118,487
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
80,425
|
80,467
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,735,82
|
1,736,254
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
133,077
|
132,977
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
407,793
|
407,772
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
821,709
|
822,193
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
611,421
|
612,887
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
112,548
|
111,354
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
202,050
|
202,774
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
36,014
|
36,064
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
7,682
|
7,697
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
177,892
|
178,265
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
342,701
|
342,814
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
999,043
|
999,566
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
53,435
|
53,464
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
164,991
|
166,633
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
10,881
|
10,888
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 721,737 rials and $1 costs 687,707 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 702,080 rials, and the price of $1 totals 668,976 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 837,000–840,000 rials, while one euro is about 879,000–882,000 rials.