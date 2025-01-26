Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 4 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 40 currencies depreciated relative to January 25.

As for CBI, $1 equals 582,592 rials, and one euro is 611,421 rials, while on January 25, one euro was 612,887 rials.

Currency Rial on January 26 Rial on January 25 1 US dollar USD 582,592 582,935 1 British pound GBP 727,070 728,261 1 Swiss franc CHF 643,172 644,455 1 Swedish króna SEK 53,308 53,431 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,037 52,157 1 Danish krone DKK 81,921 82,135 1 Indian rupee INR 6,761 6,764 1 UAE dirham AED 158,636 158,730 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,886,025 1,893,346 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 209,048 209,123 100 Japanese yens JPY 373,519 374,629 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,811 74,843 1 Omani rial OMR 1,513,625 1,514,465 1 Canadian dollar CAD 405,727 406,604 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 331,082 333,257 1 South African rand ZAR 31,668 31,697 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,336 16,336 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,955 5,926 1 Qatari riyal QAR 160,053 160,147 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,463 44,483 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 367,772 368,412 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,358 155,449 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,549,447 1,550,359 1 Singapore dollar SGD 432,794 433,357 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,553 478,251 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,527 19,593 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 278 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 422,354 422,537 1 Libyan dinar LYD 118,441 118,487 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,425 80,467 100 Thai baht THB 1,735,82 1,736,254 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 133,077 132,977 1,000 South Korean won KRW 407,793 407,772 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 821,709 822,193 1 euro EUR 611,421 612,887 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 112,548 111,354 1 Georgian lari GEL 202,050 202,774 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 36,014 36,064 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,682 7,697 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,892 178,265 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,701 342,814 100 Philippine pesos PHP 999,043 999,566 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,435 53,464 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,991 166,633 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,881 10,888

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 721,737 rials and $1 costs 687,707 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 702,080 rials, and the price of $1 totals 668,976 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 837,000–840,000 rials, while one euro is about 879,000–882,000 rials.