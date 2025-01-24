Azerbaijan appoints new head for financial markets development working group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. A new head has been appointed to the Working Group on Financial Markets Development and Accessibility of Loans of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings of Azerbaijan, said Vusal Shikhaliyev, Head of the Monitoring, Coordination, and Evaluation Sector of the Economic Policy and Industry Department at the Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

According to Shikhaliyev, the new head of the working group is Togrul Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). He replaces Rashad Orujov, the former Deputy Chairman, in this role.

The personnel change was made based on a letter from CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov.