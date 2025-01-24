Azerbaijan, Türkiye address regional security through strengthened partnership (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. On January 24, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev undertook an official visit to Türkiye, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the visit, the delegation held a meeting with the Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

"The meeting highlighted the positive state of military cooperation between the two fraternal countries. The contributions of the Azerbaijani-Turkish partnership to regional security and avenues for its future enhancement were discussed.

During the meeting, the sides conducted a comprehensive exchange of views on a range of issues of common interest," the ministry statement said.

