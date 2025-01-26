Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
No plans for constitutional changes in Azerbaijan, sources say

Politics Materials 26 January 2025 15:08 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Wikipedia

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Recent reports claiming that Azerbaijan is planning to adopt a new Constitution and hold a referendum this year are untrue.

Government sources told Trend that there is no such issue currently on the country’s agenda.

“There are no discussions about constitutional amendments taking place. We are not preparing for any such changes. Recent claims suggesting otherwise are false, baseless, and irresponsible,” the source stated.

Earlier some media outlets had reported that constitutional changes and a referendum were expected to take place in Azerbaijan this year.

