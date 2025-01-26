No plans for constitutional changes in Azerbaijan, sources say

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Recent reports claiming that Azerbaijan is planning to adopt a new Constitution and hold a referendum this year are untrue.

Government sources told Trend that there is no such issue currently on the country’s agenda.

“There are no discussions about constitutional amendments taking place. We are not preparing for any such changes. Recent claims suggesting otherwise are false, baseless, and irresponsible,” the source stated.

Earlier some media outlets had reported that constitutional changes and a referendum were expected to take place in Azerbaijan this year.