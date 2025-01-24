Azerbaijan Railways advances reconstruction projects in its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is actively participating in reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, utilizing work trains for the restoration of infrastructure and the implementation of large-scale recovery projects, the CJSC said in a statement, Trend reports.

Reporting on its progress in these initiatives, the company noted that in this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for the Horadiz-Aghbend railway line in 2021. Shortly thereafter, the design and construction of the railway line began. Currently, 60 percent of the construction work on the Horadiz-Aghbend railway line has been completed.

Additionally, the design and construction of the Barda-Aghdam railway line commenced in 2021. To date, 95 percent of the design work and 94 percent of the construction work have been completed. In the first phase, the construction of stations in Barda, Kocherli, and Tezekend, as well as service buildings, has been completed. In the second phase, work continues at the Aghdam railway and bus station