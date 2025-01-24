bp plots to raise new platform at Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. bp company plans to build a new platform at Shah Deniz field, Head of bp Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Communications Department Tamam Bayatli told reporters, Trend reports.

According to her, the new platform will function in a fully autonomous mode.

“A completely new compressor platform will be created, designed to collect low-pressure gas from individual reservoirs of the Shah Deniz field and transport it to the Sangachal terminal. The low-pressure gas from the Alpha and Bravo platforms will be collected at the new platform, where it will be routed to the Sangachal Terminal following pressure boosting.

The design for the new platform will be presented to the public next week and a public hearing on the construction environmental impact assessment report will be held in the third week of February. The final investment decision will be made this year,” she noted.

