IMF raises Kazakhstan's GDP growth forecast for 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 26. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Kazakhstan's GDP to grow by 5.5 percent in 2025 and by 4.1 percent in 2026, Trend reports.

In the previous October review, the IMF forecasted the country's economy to grow by 4.6 percent in 2025 and by 3.5 percent in 2026. Thus, the IMF has revised its GDP growth forecast for Kazakhstan upwards.

In 2024, according to the IMF's estimate, the country's GDP growth is expected to be 4 percent, slowing down compared to 5.1 percent in 2023.

Additionally, the GDP growth in Kazakhstan from January through November 2024 was 4.4 percent. The National Bank of Kazakhstan expects a GDP growth of 4-4.5 percent in 2024, the UN forecasts 4 percent, and the World Bank also forecasts 4 percent.

To note, according to information from the World Bank in 2023, Kazakhstan's GDP growth was 5.1 percent.