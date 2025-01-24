West encourages Armenia to sever traditional ties with Russia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The West provoked Armenia last year to sever its longstanding ties with Russia, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Russian-Armenian relations are currently facing a challenging period, largely due to the actions of the West. Last year, the West intensified its pressure on Armenia, encouraging it to sever its traditional ties with Russia and imposing values that are foreign to the Armenian people. Regrettably, Armenia often responded positively to unfounded promises from the United States and the European Union, suggesting they could replace Russia as Armenia’s partner," the statement said.

The MFA stressed that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains a cornerstone of Armenia’s security, and membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is essential for its economic prosperity.

"We have repeatedly conveyed to our Armenian friends that neither Washington nor Brussels genuinely consider the fate and interests of their partners. The West tends to view them purely in utilitarian terms. In Yerevan, they could not have missed the events in Georgia at the end of last year. They may have also heard the cynical remarks about the 'low-cost' nature for Europeans of a 'project' aimed at 'disconnecting' Yerevan from Moscow, along with advice to the Armenian population to prepare for 'several cold winters.' Along the same lines is a recent forecast from the American think tank 'Stratfor,' which is closely linked to U.S. intelligence agencies. The forecast openly stated that after a change in administration, Washington is unlikely to show as much interest in Armenia," the MFA added.