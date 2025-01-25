Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UN spoke in New York about region's investment opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Tofig Musayev joined and addressed The Gateway Alliance: Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and the U.S. Business Collaboration, organized by the Turkish American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TACCI), Trend reports.

In his speech, Ambassador Musayev mentioned notable energy and transportation regional projects and existing trilateral format between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia and emphasized SDG-enabling investment opportunities in the region," Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations wrote on its page on X.