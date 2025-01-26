Baku slams France for neo-colonial policies and attempts to discredit decolonization efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The comment by the Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, accusing Azerbaijan in overseas territories interference is an overt attempt to cover up France’s inaction vis-a-vis demands of indigenous population of New Caledonia, said Spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada, Trend reports.

“It was France that has always interfered into the regional affairs, and tried to undermine the process led by Azerbaijan to restore peace and stability.

The Baku Initiative Group, being an NGO, aims at bringing into publicity France's colonial policies and problems in overseas territories. Efforts to denigrate the work of such groups undermines the process of decolonization.

Instead of ending the policy of repressions against indigenous population of New Caledonia, where as a result of use of force at least 14 people died and many injured last year, blackmailing against Azerbaijan demonstrates how futile France’s foreign policy strategy is.

Moreover, the abuse by France of its role and resources in multiple international organizations to put a pressure on international NGO advocates aiming at propagating against the neo-colonial policies is pointless and will not yield results.

We resolutely reject and condemn anti-Azerbaijani claims of French Foreign Minister,” Hajizada said in a statement.