Kazakhstan, Japan discuss strengthening economic and cultural ties

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 24. Kazakhstan and Japan discussed the prospects of deepening economic and cultural cooperation.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan, Yasumasa Iijima.

During their meeting, they thoroughly discussed the current state and future opportunities for both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on upcoming high-level visits and events planned for this year.

The conversation highlighted the importance of strengthening trade and economic relations, especially considering the significant volume of bilateral trade and Japanese investment in Kazakhstan.

The two officials also emphasized the key role of the Joint Commission, which brings together both the governmental and private sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan to promote mutually beneficial partnerships.

Ambassador Iijima expressed his full commitment to actively working on advancing bilateral ties.

Minister Nurtleu wished the ambassador much success in his new assignment in Kazakhstan.



In the previous year, a memorandum of understanding was signed between JSC "Development Bank of Kazakhstan" and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation to support joint projects across various sectors, including energy (with a focus on alternative energy), infrastructure (including transportation), machine engineering, food industry, and others. Under the agreement, the Japanese bank pledged to invest $200 million in Kazakhstan.