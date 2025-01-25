Azerbaijani reservists continue training session (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The training session involving a group of Azerbaijani reservists called from the reserve within the framework of joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription is ongoing under the training plan for 2025, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Socio-political training classes were executed as per the plan to bolster discipline and enhance the moral and psychological well-being of reservists.

The training classes continue with the education of medical personnel and the execution of practical exercises aimed at ensuring the accurate and timely provision of first aid.

Following that, training exercises focused on firing were carried out for the personnel involved in the training. Throughout these exercises, participants received detailed instruction on the tactical and technical specifications of small arms and hand grenade launchers, along with the appropriate guidelines for their utilization. The session incorporated practical shooting exercises aimed at enhancing skills.

The focus of the training session is to further develop the knowledge and skills of the reserves and maintain a high level of combat readiness by improving their practical skills.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel