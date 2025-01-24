Alat Free Economic Zone Authority has concluded the visit to Munich (PHOTO)

The delegation of the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority (AFEZA), led by its Chairman of the Board, Valeh Alasgarov, conducted a series of high-profile meetings and participated in Germany-Azerbaijan Economic Forum in Munich.

First, the delegation engaged with senior officials from the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs. During the meeting, Mr. Alasgarov informed Mr. Martin Grossman, Head of the Department for Europe and Trade Fairs, Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, about the favorable conditions created for investors in Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ).

Mr. Grossman expressed his admiration for the favorable business climate provided by AFEZ for the investors. He emphasized that these incentives would be of significant interest to investors and affirmed that The Ministry would actively inform Bavarian companies about the opportunities available within AFEZ.

Afterwards, the delegation participated in the Germany-Azerbaijan Economic Forum organized by Bavarian Industry Association and The German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations. The event began with remarks from Mr. Bertram Brossardt, Managing Director of the Bavarian Industry Association, who welcomed the guests and spoke about the presence of German companies, particularly those from Bavaria, operating in Azerbaijan. He also emphasized the growth potential of Azerbaijani-German trade and economic relations.

Following this, Mr. Eric Beisswenger, Minister of the Bavarian State Ministry for European and International Affairs highlighted the pivotal role of the Bavarian economy in driving Germany's overall progress. He commended the business forum for its success and noted that such initiatives are instrumental in fostering Azerbaijan-Germany economic and trade cooperation. Mr. Beisswenger also highlighted the increasing interest of German companies in Azerbaijan.

Next, H.E. Nasimi Aghayev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany, spoke about the expanding economic and trade ties between Germany and Azerbaijan. He also drew attention to the favorable business climate in Azerbaijan and the significant prospects available to German companies through the AFEZ.

Lastly, as the keynote speaker, Mr. Alasgarov delivered an insightful presentation on the investment opportunities offered by the AFEZ. He outlined the key advantages of AFEZ, including its well-established unique legal framework, strategic location, a comprehensive package of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, and ready-to-use industrial land plots. Additionally, he emphasized AFEZ’s advanced logistics and transportation infrastructure, designed to support efficient business operations.

A central point of the presentation was the accelerated timeline for construction within AFEZ due to heightened investor interest. Mr. Alasgarov highlighted that development on 138 hectares in FEZ 1, designated for light manufacturing, commenced 18 months ahead of schedule, while construction on 365 hectares in FEZ 3, allocated for heavy industry, began 24 months earlier than planned. Overall, more than 7,500 hectares have been reserved for AFEZ development, with 6,500 hectares already allocated. Finally, he invited the German companies engaged in high-value added and export-oriented manufacturing to explore the investment opportunities in AFEZ.

The presentation was met with considerable interest from participants, who recognized the proactive measures taken by AFEZA to address increasing demand. Many attendees expressed a strong interest in AFEZ’s offerings and engaged in discussions about potential investment opportunities, reflecting prospects for future collaborations.