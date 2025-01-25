Azerbaijan debates military cooperation prospects with Türkiye (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Within the visit to Türkiye, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev met with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gurak, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Gurak emphasized the positive impact of the friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye on advancing military cooperation and expressed his confidence that the joint activities will be expanded hereinafter.

Mirzayev expressed his sincere gratitude for the exceptional hospitality extended to him, highlighting the positive impressions gained from the held meetings.

Participants at the meeting shared their perspectives on a wide range of topics, including the future of military, military-technical, and military-educational cooperation and other areas of mutual interest.

