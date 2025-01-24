EIB, Trifyl collaborate on green transition and waste reduction in Tarn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), visited Trifyl’s headquarters in Labessière-Candeil, southern France, to tour the association’s waste sorting and recycling facilities, Trend reports.

Trifyl, responsible for waste management in the Tarn department, is working towards its "Horizon 2030" project to enhance recycling and waste reduction practices.

During his visit, Fayolle was welcomed by Trifyl President Daniel Vialelle, Member of the European Parliament Claire Fita, and other local representatives. The association received a 40 million euro loan from the EIB in 2022, which supported the construction of three waste sorting and treatment units. These facilities now recycle nearly 80% of household waste, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 23%, and generate enough biogas to meet 10% of the department’s energy needs. The project has also created close to 50 jobs.

Fayolle praised Trifyl for its contributions to both local communities and the climate, emphasizing the alignment of the project with the EU's goals for sustainable development and energy autonomy. Trifyl President Vialelle expressed gratitude for the EIB’s support, highlighting the importance of sustainable waste management for environmental protection.