Gas production at Shah Deniz Alpha, export from Shah Deniz field return to previous levels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Gas production at the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) platform and export operations from the Shah Deniz field have returned to their previous levels, Head of bp Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Communications Department Tamam Bayatli told reporters, Trend reports.

"All gas production and export operations at the Shah Deniz Alpha platform are being carried out as usual. The volumes have returned to the levels recorded before the technical failure of the subsea condensate pipeline, which transports condensate to the Sangachal terminal," she emphasized.

On January 7, a technical fault was discovered in the underwater export pipeline between the SDA platform and the Sangachal terminal. Due to operational reasons, production and export activities from the SDA platform were temporarily suspended, and the platform itself was safely shut down.

As of the evening of January 18, the technical issue with the underwater pipeline was fully resolved.

Located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Shah Deniz is one of the largest gas and condensate fields in the world. Gas and condensate from Shah Deniz have been extracted since December 2006 and exported since 2007 to Georgia and Türkiye. Since December 2020, exports have also reached Europe.

The reserves of Shah Deniz are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas.

