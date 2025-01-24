Activities of EU “observers” on Armenian-Azerbaijani border continue unabated (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The EU “observers” stationed along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border are keeping their noses to the grindstone without missing a beat.

The footage obtained by Trend reveals the fact of espionage on the part of “observers”.

The shots show how a pair of EU-affiliated Toyotas with "observers" started peering over Azerbaijani territory with binoculars as they drew near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The doings of the “observers” did not go unnoticed by the servicemen of the State Border Service, who vigilantly guard the borders of Azerbaijan.

We present the video footage to our readers:

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel