Azerbaijani judokas win four medals on first day of dournament in Belgium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijani judokas won 4 medals on the first day of the Open Judo Tournament in the Belgian city of Wieze, Trend reports.

Among the awards are 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Nine Azerbaijani judokas took part in the men's competition, held in four weight categories. Murad Muradli, who competed in the 60-kilogram weight category, defeated all his rivals and rose to the top step of the podium.

In the weight category up to 73 kilograms, Gadir Huseynov won a silver medal, and Ibrahim Aliyev won a bronze medal. Nariman Mirzoyev, who competed in the same category, settled for seventh place.

Imran Yusifov won the silver medal in the over 100 kilogram category. Jamal Gamzatkhanov and Jamal Feyziev finished the competition in fifth place.