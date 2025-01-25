Azerbaijan has sufficient gas for Ukraine, Moldova, and Eastern Europe - Zelenskyy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Azerbaijan has enough gas to meet the needs of Ukraine, Moldova, and other Eastern European nations, Trend reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

“Azerbaijan has gas volumes that can be exported to our region, and it is possible to increase these exports. This applies not only to Moldova but also to countries like Slovakia. There are also established supply routes from Azerbaijan; the key factor is the political will”, - Zelenskyy said.