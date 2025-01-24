World Economic Forum plans to launch virtual pavilion for Azerbaijan

Photo: Analysis and Coordination Center of the Fourth Industrial Revolution operating under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning to create a virtual pavilion for Azerbaijan with support from the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in collaboration with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in 2025, C4IR told Trend.

According to the center's statement, the executive director of the center, Fariz Jafarov, discussed this initiative during a meeting with the head of the WEF's Global Collaboration Village platform, Chieh Huang.

The meeting also featured a session on the platform’s new augmented reality environment, with leaders from other centers within the C4IR network participating as well.

During the meeting, ongoing collaborations between C4IR and the platform were also discussed.

The "Global Collaboration Village" is the world’s first augmented reality platform equipped with cutting-edge technologies that brings together leaders to address real-world issues through virtual reality. The project is a joint initiative by the WEF, Accenture Village, and Microsoft. Currently, over 142 companies are working with the platform. One of the key participants in developing this platform is the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.