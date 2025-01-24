Azerbaijan, TotalEnergies brainstorm partnership horizons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerbaijan and French TotalEnergies have discussed partnership horizons in the energy field, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Jabbarov, President of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan), Rovshan Najaf, and CEO of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanné within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum (WEF).

"Our discussions focused on green energy, decarbonization, the deployment of innovative technologies, energy storage systems, ongoing projects, and prospects for further cooperation," he added.

