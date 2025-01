BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the country's contribution to the Central Emergency Response Fund, Trend reports.

"OCHA thanks Azerbaijan. Your generous and flexible contribution to the UN CERF helps millions of people in dire need of humanitarian assistance worldwide, especially in climate crises. Together, we invest in humanity," the organization wrote on its page on X.