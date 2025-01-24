Azerbaijan launches major railway repair works on key cargo route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has initiated major repairs on the railway section between Keshla 2nd checkpoint and Akhmedli, which had exceeded its operational lifespan, the CJSC said in response to Trend's request.

The repair work, which covers 825 linear meters of track, is expected to be completed shortly.

Notably, this railway section is one of the strategically vital routes for cargo transportation.

