Azerbaijan's Baku to host meeting of UN Regional Commission for Tourism in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Azerbaijani delegation headed by Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev visited Spain within the framework of the international tourism exhibition “FITUR” in Madrid, Trend reports.

In the course of the visit, Fuad Naghiyev and UN Secretary-General for Tourism Zurab Pololikashvili signed an agreement on holding the 71st meeting of the UN Regional Commission for Tourism in Europe in Azerbaijan on June 4-6, 2025, at the organization's headquarters in Madrid.

The meeting also discussed Azerbaijan's candidacy for membership of the UN Executive Council on Tourism for 2025-2029, joint activities within the Glasgow Declaration on Tourism Day at COP29, an initiative to expand cooperation in the field of tourism education with the organization, as well as Azerbaijan's application for the nomination “Best Tourism Village” of the UN World Tourism Organization.

Fuad Naghiyev met with Spain's Minister of Industry and Tourism Jordi Hereu Boher during the visit.

Naghiyev informed about Azerbaijan's representation by national stands at the exhibitions “FITUR” and “IBTM World” held in Spain to promote the country's tourism in the European market and the development of ties with Spain within the framework of international organizations and invited Jordi Hereu Boher to the 71st meeting of the UN Regional Commission for Tourism Europe to be held in Baku.

In turn, noting the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in tourism, Jordi Hereu emphasized the importance of further development of ties and an increase in mutual tourist visits.

Furthermore, Fuad Naghiyev met with Brazil's Tourism Minister Celso Sabino, Andorra's Tourism and Commerce Minister Jordi Torres Falcó, as well as Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan Umid Shadiev within the framework of the FITUR exhibition in the Azerbaijani pavilion and held discussions on existing tourism ties with the respective countries.

