Azerbaijan, Belarus explore new avenues for strengthened cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Ravkov, in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan on January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service told Trend.

According to the statement, Asadov expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his contribution to strengthening the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Additionally, both sides expressed satisfaction with the level of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries during the meeting and discussed prospects for further expanding cooperation across various sectors.