Türkiye's free zones earn foreign trade surplus owing to increased exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. As many as 19 free zones under the authority of the Ministry of Trade exported goods worth $12 billion last year, which provided a foreign trade surplus of $4.1 billion, Trend reports via the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Moreover, it was noted that free zones with value-added production and export centers continue to strengthen Türkiye's production capacity, employment opportunities, and foreign trade performance. Imports from free zones decreased 14.8 percent year on year to $7.9 billion in 2023.

The foreign trade surplus of free zones linked to the Ministry of Trade increased from $3.2 billion in 2023 to $4.1 billion in 2024.

The share of exports in sales of free zones rose from 71 percent in 2023 last year to 74 percent in 2024, and employment in free zones reached 96,436 at the end of the year. It is also reported that a total of 2,091 companies operate in these zones, 524 of which are foreign companies.

