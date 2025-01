BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. More than 5,300 polling stations opened on the main voting day for the presidential elections in Belarus, the Central Election Commission of Belarus says, Trend reports.

The commission noted that 6.9 million voters will be able to vote at 5,325 polling stations, of which 207 are organized in hospitals, sanatoriums, rest homes and other temporary accommodation places, and 12 in military units.

Voting ends at 20:00 local time.