Uzbekistan, Afghanistan discuss acceleration of Trans-Afghan railway project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 25. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan discussed acceleration of the Trans-Afghan railway project, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed at a meeting between Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, Ilkhom Makhkamov with the delegation of Afghanistan, led by Mawlavi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, Deputy Minister of Public Works of Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the sides reached an agreement to extend the contract for the operation and maintenance of the Hairatan-Mazar-i-Sharif railway line in order to further strengthen the active cooperation between the railway administrations of the two countries.

Sogdiana Trans LLC, a subsidiary of the Uzbek Railways, will persist in overseeing the operations and maintenance of the Hairatan-Mazar-i-Sharif railway line.