Azerpost expands its services with new branch in Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerpost LLC in Azerbaijan has opened a new postal branch in Shusha city, further extending postal services to the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport

According to the Ministry, the new postal office, with the postal code AZ5800, is located within the State Services Center on Zafar Street in Shusha.

The office will offer a range of universal postal services, including sending letters, telegrams, and parcels, as well as financial services and cargo handling.

Operating hours for the new branch are Monday through Saturday from 09:00 to 17:00, and on Sunday from 09:00 (GMT+4) to 16:00 (GMT+4).

To note, Azerpost opened a postal office in the city of Hadrut, part of the Karabakh economic region, in 2020, and another office in Khankendi in 2024. In addition, a postal service office was established in the village of Agali in the Zangilan region of the East Zangezur economic district in 2022.

For more information about postal services, citizens can visit the official website at azerpost.az or contact the call center at 169.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel