Tajikistan launches flight from Dushanbe to Penjikent

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 25.Tajik Air, the national carrier of Tajikistan, has launched flights between the capital city of Dushanbe and Penjikent, a city in the Sughd province, Trend reports.

The restoration of the route, as stated by Tajik Air, was made possible through the initiative of local authorities in Penjikent and the directive from the Civil Aviation Agency.



The airline currently conducts flights three times weekly—specifically on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays—utilizing an AN-28 aircraft. Flights from Dushanbe are scheduled to depart at 09:00 AM, whereas departures from Penjikent occur at 10:30 AM.



Tajik Air serves as the national airline representing Tajikistan. The primary operational base is located at Dushanbe International Airport, complemented by a secondary hub situated at Khujand Airport. The airline was founded in 1930.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel