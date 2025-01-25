Azercell and ADA University launch the next phase of the "Idea Incubation Program"

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, in partnership with the ADA University Foundation, is excited to announce the launch of the next phase of the "Idea Incubation Program." This initiative, successfully introduced last year, aims to foster the development of Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem and cultivate the next generation of IT and ICT specialists. This year’s program will feature the participation of 10 student teams who will compete for the first prize.

The program is designed to equip participants with practical skills essential for thriving in a dynamic startup environment. To support the realization of their ideas, students will take part in specialized training sessions covering topics such as startup mindset development, IT project management, building a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), and crafting impactful startup presentations. Throughout the program, the teams will benefit from mentorship provided by experts from Azercell and ADA University, as well as gain valuable insights through engagement with key players in the national startup ecosystem.

At the end of the program, the winning team will be awarded a cash prize. In addition, outstanding participants will have the opportunity to join Azercell’s internship program, further enhancing their professional growth and industry experience.