KazTransOil expects growth in oil transport via Caspian Pipeline Consortium in 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 25. With a 967,000-ton increase from 2023, KazTransOil transshipped 4,208 million tons of oil to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system in 2024, Trend reports via KazTransOil.

The company also reports that the volume of oil loaded into tankers at the port of Aktau using KazTransOil's facilities amounted to 3.36 million tons, in line with the data from 2023.

KazTransOil company summarized its production results for 2024. During the reporting period, the company met the planned indicators for oil transportation and cargo turnover.

The volume of oil transportation via KazTransOil's trunk pipeline system amounted to 44.887 million, which is 699,000 tons more than in 2023.

The volume of oil supplied to domestic oil refineries in the Republic of Kazakhstan - LLP "Atyrau Oil Refinery", LLP "PetroKazakhstan Oil Products", and LLP "Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant" in 2024 amounted to 16.712 million tons (5.519 million tons, 5.734 million tons, and 5.459 million tons, respectively), which is 139,000 tons more than in 2023.



A total of 655,000 metric tons of oil were transported to the "SP CASPI BITUM" refinery. Transporting 10.378 million tons of oil, the "Atyrau - Samara" segment of the "Uzhen - Atyrau - Samara" pipeline was in line with the level in 2023.



For the "TON-2" pipeline section located in the Republic of Kazakhstan, 11.808 million tons of oil were transported, which is 566 thousand tons more compared to the 2023 figure.



A transshipment of 11.190 million tons of oil was made for the "Atasu – Alashankou" trunk pipeline, which matches the 2023 figure.



The cargo turnover of oil in KazTransOil's trunk pipeline system amounted to 35.526 billion ton kilometers, which is 1.318 billion ton kilometers more than in 2023.



KazTransOil's consolidated cargo turnover amounted to 45.176 billion ton-kilometers, which is 1.392 billion ton kilometers higher than in 2023.



Through the Kazakhstan-China Pipeline system, 18.789 million tons of oil were transported, which corresponds to the level of the same period in 2023. The cargo turnover of oil was 16.858 billion ton-kilometers, which is also at the level of 2023.



The volume of oil transportation via the "MunayTas" pipeline amounted to 5.791 million tons, which is 264,000 tons more than in 2023. The cargo turnover of oil amounted to 2.395 billion ton kilometers, which is 159 million ton kilometers more than in 2023.



The Batumi Oil Terminal group of companies transshipped 1.856 million tons of oil, petroleum products, and gas, which is 282 thousand tons more than in 2023.



For the consumers in the Atyrau and Mangistau regions of Kazakhstan, the "Astrakhan – Mangyshlak" water pipeline supplied 26.495 million cubic meters of fresh water, which is 1.409 million cubic meters less than in 2023.



KazTransOil is the national operator of Kazakhstan's trunk pipelines. It is part of the group of JSC NC "KazMunayGas". The company owns a diversified network of trunk oil pipelines with a total length of 5,400 km. KazTransOil is also included in the National Register of Natural Monopoly Entities of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is a consortium and an oil pipeline that transports Caspian oil from the Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan to the Novorossiysk-2 Marine Terminal, an export terminal at the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.