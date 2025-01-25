Uzbekistan's Bukhara oil refinery reveals significant operational efficiency gains in 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 25. The measures taken to improve operational efficiency at Uzbekistan's Bukhara oil refinery generated an economic benefit of 25.5 billion soums ($1.97 million) by the end of 2024, Trend reports.

This was revealed at a meeting held at the Bukhara oil refinery to discuss the outcomes achieved in enhancing operational efficiency in 2024.

The analysis revealed a 3.7 percent improvement in production efficiency compared to the previous year.

Notably, in 2024, the refinery produced 75,400 tons more finished products than in 2023. The production plan for gasoline was fulfilled at 106.1 percent, while diesel fuel output exceeded expectations at 156.5 percent.

The facility also increased its processing volume by 5.4 percent and saved 3,700 tons of fuel during the reporting period. This efficient use of energy resources led to a 3.4 percent improvement in the energy efficiency index.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and a French Axens company established cooperation to design process units for the Bukhara oil refinery modernization project.

The technological configuration of the project envisages the construction of a new naphtha hydrotreating unit with a capacity of 360,000 tons per year, an isomerization unit with a capacity of 380,000 tons per year, and a unit for selective hydrogenation of pyrolysis distillate with a capacity of 60,000 tons per year.