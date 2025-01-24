Leaked data of talks of AZAL jet crash crew mismatch data from black boxes - official

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 24. The so-called leaked data of talks between the crew members of the crashed AZAL plane vary with the data from the black boxes, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, head of the government commission to investigate the causes of the crash, Kanat Bozumbayev said at a briefing today, Trend reports.

He made it clear that the Kazakh side is not going to go digging for the source of the leakage.

“We do not consider this data as a leak of transcripts of black boxes. If it is published on the Internet, this does not mean that it is the truth. There is a big difference from the contents of black boxes," the official explained.

Bozumbayev added that he personally listened to the “leaked” data, and there are no negotiations between crew members on these recordings.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer-190 of AZAL Airlines, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed on December 25, three kilometers from Aktau airport. As many as 67 people were on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

As a result of the crash, 27 people were taken to the hospital. Among them are 15 citizens of Azerbaijan, eight citizens of Russia, and three citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one injured person has not yet been established.

Both pilots and a stewardess were dead; two other crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.

