State Department issues pause on foreign aid to all states for 90 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered an immediate and sweeping freeze on foreign aid funding, including military aid to Ukraine, Trend reports.

The measures will apply to all countries except Israel and Egypt. According to Secretary Rubio's order, most current programs will be frozen for 90 days.

The document has already entered into force, expanding on a recent order by US President Donald Trump ordering the suspension of aid until the grants are reviewed by the Secretary of State.