bp announces launch timing for deep gas production at Azerbaijan's ACG field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. bp plans to begin production of the first deep gas from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block later this year, Head of bp Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Communications Department Tamam Bayatli told reporters, Trend reports.

According to her, drilling of the first production well, which began from the Western Chirag platform last year, is still ongoing.

"The completion of drilling is expected in the second or third quarter of this year. However, even after drilling is completed, the well will not be immediately put into operation, as it will require work to connect it to the existing infrastructure that ensures the transportation of gas to the shore.

This will involve the installation of a significant amount of equipment on the platform, which will take some time," she added.

The ACG Production Sharing Agreement was originally signed on September 20, 1994. On September 14, 2017, the agreement was extended until 2049. The first oil was produced at the Chirag field on November 7, 1997.

