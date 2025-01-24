Colonialism linked to widespread human rights abuses - Baku Initiative Group (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Every event occurring in regions affected by colonialism is accompanied by widespread human rights violations, said Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), during his speech at the congress of the International Front for Decolonization, Trend reports.

"It is my honor and privilege to address my statement on the occasion of Congress of the International Front of Decolonization.

The choice to hold the meeting in Kanaky is of profound symbolic significance. In 2024 the world witnessed the tragic and unjust events in Kanaky, where French authorities violently suppressed peaceful protests of Kanak nation. This brutal crackdown including the loss of 13 innocent lives and over 200 injuries once again demonstrated the urgent intervention and solidarity of world community on the issue of ending colonialism.

I proudly would like remind you that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev publicly condemned the crimes against the Kanak people and expressed his support to the colonized regions. Moreover, Baku Initiative Group immediately sent the letters to the head of international organizations and publicized the atrocities against the Kanak people. As a result of our joint efforts, the world community soon became aware of these atrocities.

Whatever happening in the colonized regions accompanied by gross human rights violations. We need international contribution to address systemic oppression and restore justice. Freedom is not easy to achieve and requires sacrifices.

I take great pride in highlighting the support of the Baku İnitiative Group since the beginning to the Establishment of the İnternational Front of Decolonization. The Front is a testament to the power of solidarity, providing a platform for dialogue, action, and the reinforcement of our collective mission. Today’s Congress presents a valuable opportunity to discuss the consequences of colonialism, fight against neocolonialism, global challenges, and of course possible solutions. I believe the discussions at this event will contribute to mobilizing collective efforts in the fight against colonialism.

As we move forward, our struggle is not just for the today, but for future generations who will inherit the legacy of our actions. We must continue to stand united, not only in our shared fight for justice and equality but also in our unwavering commitment to the recognition of the inherent dignity of all peoples. Let this be a call to action for each and every one of us—an invitation to continue the struggle for a world free from colonial domination, where all peoples are empowered to determine their own future," Abbas Abbasov said.