Kazakhstan gearing up for Astana International Forum 2025 (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Kazakhstan will host Astana International Forum 2025 on May 29-30, Trend reports.

The event will bring together high-ranking government delegates and business leaders from around the world to exchange views on the most pressing issues of our time and identify new areas of cooperation.

The event is set to bring together key players in global governance. This landmark event aims to foster collaboration among leaders from diverse fields and promote actionable strategies to address pressing international challenges.

Over 5,000 international attendees and over 110 speakers are set to share their insights and perspectives on critical topics.

The event is expected to host more than 80 heads of state, ministers, and CEOs, with participants from over 50 countries fostering a truly global conversation.