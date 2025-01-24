Türkiye predicts increase in natural gas consumption for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The estimates indicate that Türkiye will consume more than 53 bcm of natural gas this year, the statement of the nation's Energy Market Regulatory Authority reads, analyzing the forecast of natural gas consumption for 2025, Trend reports.

The statement indicates that the nation is projected to utilize 53.2 bcm (567 billion kilowatt-hours) of natural gas in the current year.

In comparison, Türkiye's usage of natural gas last year was around 53 bcm.

