Azerbaijan to showcase its offerings at Germany's international tourism exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Azerbaijan will participate in the ITB Berlin 2025 tourism exhibition to be held in Berlin from March 4 through March 6, Trend reports.

According to information, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan has started relevant work in this regard.

As a result, a complete exhibition stand will be set up for participation in the event mentioned above.



Azerbaijan has a long-standing tradition of taking part in the ITB international tourism exhibition, marking a significant move to showcase the country's tourism potential in Germany and beyond.

The efforts of Azerbaijani representatives at the exhibition, the details shared at the stand, and the connections forged between Azerbaijani tourism companies and their foreign counterparts are paving the way for a rise in tourist numbers to the country, including from Germany and beyond.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel