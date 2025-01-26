Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Australian Governor-General of Commonwealth

Politics Materials 26 January 2025 11:26 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Samantha Joy Mostyn, on the occasion of Australia’s national holiday - Australia Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Madame Governor-General,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts consistently to expand our interstate relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Australia," the letter says.

