Azerbaijan, Pakistan focus on strategic cooperation development (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov visited the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on January 23-24, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

According to the ministry, the 4th round of political consultations took place in Pakistan's Islamabad between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan on January 23.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Pakistani side was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Amna Baloch.

During the consultations, the two delegations engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on a broad spectrum of cooperation, spanning political, economic, trade, agricultural, educational, cultural, energy, and tourism sectors. Both sides underscored the significance of reciprocal visits, particularly at senior levels, highlighting their role in bolstering and advancing the trajectory of bilateral relations.

The discussions also highlighted the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan in 2024 and the bilateral agreements signed during the visit. Additionally, the participation of Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif at the COP29 leaders' summit in Baku was noted. These events were seen as a new stage in the dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, based on friendship and brotherhood. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of bilateral relations.

In his remarks, Mammadov provided an in-depth overview of Azerbaijan's ongoing peace initiatives, including its efforts to normalize relations with Armenia, and its extensive reconstruction projects in liberated territories. He also highlighted significant investment opportunities within the country.

The meeting further explored avenues for cooperation on international platforms, as well as regional concerns and issues of mutual interest.

Mammadov later held discussions with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The talks focused on advancing strategic cooperation, reinforcing the importance of high-level exchanges, and addressing key regional and global issues.

Moreover, Mammadov participated in and spoke at the 8th session of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Commission on January 24.