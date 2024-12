BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The operation of Azerbaijan Airlines flights on the Baku-Grozny-Baku and Baku-Makhachkala-Baku routes has been suspended until the investigation is completed, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijan Airlines.

"Until the investigation is concluded, Azerbaijan Airlines has suspended flights en route Baku-Grozny-Baku and Baku-Makhachkala-Baku. All other flights will be operated as scheduled," AZAL said in a statement.