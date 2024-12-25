Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Six people survive plane crash in Aktau, says Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry (VIDEO)

Society Materials 25 December 2024 11:28 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 25. At least six people have survived the plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan’s Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova told journalists, Trend reports.

She noted that the survivors are in critical condition.

Earlier today, an Embraer 190 passenger jet en route from Baku to Grozny crashed three kilometers from Aktau airport.

Emergency crews from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations have reached the crash site, and a national operations center has been set up to coordinate the response.

Latest

Latest

Read more