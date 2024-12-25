Kyrgyzstan ready to dispatch aid over AZAL airplane crash in Kazakhstan's Aktau - official

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 25. Kyrgyzstan is ready to send assistance in connection with the crash near the city of Aktau (Kazakhstan) of a passenger airplane of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flying from Baku to Grozny today, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Ajikeev said, Trend reports.

“I keep close contact with the heads of the Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. Our rescuers are on full alert to assist in connection with the plane crash. If necessary, we are ready to send additional forces and resources to support rescue efforts. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and relevant authorities to clarify all the circumstances of the accident and provide assistance to our citizens,” the Minister said.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying Baku-Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the plane that crashed in Aktau.

AZAL announced that 67 people - 62 passengers and 5 crew members - were on board of the plane.