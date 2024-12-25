Aktau plane crash claims lives of 38 passengers - Kazakhstan's deputy PM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 25. The tragic plane crash in Aktau resulted in the loss of 38 lives, Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev told reporters, Trend reports.

"In the plane crash in Aktau, 38 people lost their lives, and 29 others were hospitalized, including three children. Eleven of the victims are reported to be in serious condition," Bozumbaev said.

The deputy PM also added that, based on preliminary information, no Kazakh citizens were among the survivors.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.