Kazakh ambassador expresses condolences over AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. "I express condolences to the families of those who died in the plane crash in Aktau City on behalf of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan," Ambassador Alim Bayel said in his address, Trend reports.

“With deep sorrow, I received the news of the passenger plane crash in Aktau. May the souls of the victims rest in paradise! I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

By the order of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a government commission has been formed to investigate the causes of the plane crash and provide first aid. The competent authorities of both countries are jointly taking all necessary measures. Medical institutions of Kazakhstan are providing appropriate assistance.

Many concerned residents of Aktau are donating blood for the victims. Kazakhs are bringing flowers to the embassy and the consulate general of Azerbaijan. The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku has lowered the flag to half-mast.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will go through this trial in the spirit of brotherhood and mutual assistance. We are together,” the ambassador emphasized.

To note, today AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in Aktau.

According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, six citizens of Kazakhstan, three citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, five crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

